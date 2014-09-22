Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 16:20, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region
Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region

Border terminals were shut in mid-October after Kurdish Regional Govt's ill-fated referendum on independence

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran on Tuesday reopened three of its border crossings with northern Iraq’s Kurdish region -- at Baghdad’s request -- after some two and a half months of closure, according to a local customs official. 

“The Parwezkhan, Haji Omaran and Sayran Ban crossings have all been reopened to human and commercial traffic,” Masud Bateli, director of the Iraqi side of the Haji Omaran crossing, told reporters.

According to Bateli, operations at the three crossings have now fully resumed.

Iran closed the three border terminals last October at the request of the Iraqi government after tensions erupted between Baghdad and the Erbil-based Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) following an illegitimate referendum held by the latter on regional independence.

Iran maintains a total of four border crossings with Iraq’s Kurdish region: the Haji Omaran crossing in Iraq’s Erbil province, and the Parwezkhan, Bashmaq and Sayran Ban crossings in Sulaymaniyah province.

On Monday, Ihsan al-Shamri, an adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announced that the KRG had handed control of all the Kurdish region’s border crossings with Turkey and Iran over to Iraqi federal authorities.

The KRG’s illegitimate Sept. 25 referendum had faced stiff opposition from most regional and international actors, including the U.S., Turkey and Iran, who had warned it would destabilize the already-volatile region.



Related iran Iraq Iraqi Kurdish
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.

News

Can an independent Kurdish state in Iraq survive without Turkey?
Can an independent Kurdish state in Iraq survive without Turkey

Kurdish region urges Iraq, UN to lift air embargo
Kurdish region urges Iraq UN to lift air embargo

Iraqis demonstrate against Kurdish referendum
Iraqis demonstrate against Kurdish referendum

Arabs in Iraq town reject inclusion in Kurd region poll
Arabs in Iraq town reject inclusion in Kurd region poll

Kurd region’s poll commission okays Sept. 25 referendum
Kurd region s poll commission okays Sept 25 referendum

Turkey stresses opposition to Kurdish independence vote
Turkey stresses opposition to Kurdish independence vote

Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq

Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Baghdad denies reports of looming attack on Peshmerga
Baghdad denies reports of looming attack on Peshmerga

Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

Bahrain asks citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran
Bahrain asks citizens to refrain from traveling to Iran

World voices concern over Iran protests
World voices concern over Iran protests

Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests
Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests

Iran says Canada 'interfering in internal affairs'
Iran says Canada 'interfering in internal affairs'

10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran
10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 