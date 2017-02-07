Worldbulletin News

Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli warplanes early Tuesday struck a site belonging to Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the blockaded Gaza Strip, according to a Palestinian security source.

The source said Israeli jets had targeted a “military post” affiliated with the ‪Ezzeddin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing, northwest of the southern city of Khan Yunis.

According to local medial sources, the airstrike did not result in any casualties.

Late Monday, the Israeli army announced that a rocket -- allegedly fired from the Gaza Strip -- had fallen to earth in an open area in southern Israel without causing any casualties or material damage.



