Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Iraq
Update: 17:16, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three lawyers were gunned down Tuesday by attackers believed to be linked to the ISIL terrorist group in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, according to a local police source.

“Gunmen stopped the car of lawyer Mohamed Ahmad al-Khalidi, who was accompanied at the time by two other lawyers,” Federal Police Captain Mustafa al-Naimi said.
“The gunmen then opened fire on the three men, killing them instantly,” al-Naimi said.

According to the police officer, the deadly attack took place on a main road linking the city of Mosul and the Hamam al-Alil district south of Nineveh province (of which Mosul serves as regional capital).

Al-Naimi said the three victims had all been involved in local court cases related to terrorism in general and ISIL in particular.
He believes the attack was carried out by ISIL “sleeper cells” with a view to “sowing fear among those working against terrorism in Nineveh."

As of Tuesday afternoon, however, no group had claimed responsibility for the killings.

ISIL has recently suffered a string of decisive defeats in both Iraq and Syria after overrunning vast swathes of territory in both countries in mid-2014.



Related Iraq ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.

News

Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region
Iran reopens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdish region

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq

Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting
Iraq's Kirkuk council postpones planned meeting

Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Baghdad denies reports of looming attack on Peshmerga
Baghdad denies reports of looming attack on Peshmerga

Kabul bombing: Death toll rises to 50
Kabul bombing Death toll rises to 50

10 ISIL suspects arrested in central Turkey
10 ISIL suspects arrested in central Turkey

Macron says ISIL fight in Syria to end in February
Macron says ISIL fight in Syria to end in February

ISIL, PKK/YPG 2 sides of same coin says Erdogan
ISIL PKK YPG 2 sides of same coin says Erdogan

ISIL attack kills 13 Iraqi fighters in Mosul
ISIL attack kills 13 Iraqi fighters in Mosul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 