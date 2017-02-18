Press agenda on January 03

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to announce December and 2017 export figures.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce December and 2017 inflation rates.
ANKARA - Forestry and Water Affairs Minister Veysel Eroglu to receive Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Hassan al-Janabi.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Monitoring events in Iran as anti-government protests enter seventh day.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Monitoring protests in West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip against U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
PAKISTAN
Arab royals hunt rare birds in Pakistan despite outcry
- Royals manage to hunt endangered migratory bird houbara bustard in face of opposition from 2 provincial governments
