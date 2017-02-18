16-year-old Palestinian became symbol of protest against US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

09:33, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on January 03





Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 03, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk TURKEY ANKARA - Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to announce December and 2017 export figures. ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) to announce December and 2017 inflation rates. ANKARA - Forestry and Water Affairs Minister Veysel Eroglu to receive Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Hassan al-Janabi. IRAN TEHRAN - Monitoring events in Iran as anti-government protests enter seventh day. PALESTINE JERUSALEM - Monitoring protests in West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip against U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. PAKISTAN Arab royals hunt rare birds in Pakistan despite outcry - Royals manage to hunt endangered migratory bird houbara bustard in face of opposition from 2 provincial governments

