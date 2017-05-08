09:47, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Coast Guard apprehended 55 irregular migrants on a boat in waters between Turkey and Greek islands Tuesday, said a security official.

In Dikili, a district of Izmir province, the migrants were held while trying to pass the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The boat was first intercepted by a Turkish air unit patrolling over the Aegean Sea and stopped by the coast guard, the official said.

Thirty-six Syrians, six Angolans, five Senegalese, four Congolese, three Somalis and a Gambian were later taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.