55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish Coast Guard apprehended 55 irregular migrants on a boat in waters between Turkey and Greek islands Tuesday, said a security official.
In Dikili, a district of Izmir province, the migrants were held while trying to pass the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The boat was first intercepted by a Turkish air unit patrolling over the Aegean Sea and stopped by the coast guard, the official said.
Thirty-six Syrians, six Angolans, five Senegalese, four Congolese, three Somalis and a Gambian were later taken to the provincial migration authority.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
