20:29, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Coast Guard apprehended 55 irregular migrants on a boat in waters between Turkey and Greek islands Tuesday, said a security official.

In Dikili, a district of Izmir province, the migrants were held while trying to pass the Greek island of Lesbos in a dinghy, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The boat was first intercepted by a Turkish air unit patrolling over the Aegean Sea and stopped by the coast guard, the official said.

Thirty-six Syrians, six Angolans, five Senegalese, four Congolese, three Somalis and a Gambian were later taken to the provincial migration authority.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.



