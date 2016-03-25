16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide last year

World Bulletin / News Desk
Sixteen of the 55 Israeli soldiers who died last year committed suicide, a report based on army statistics said Tuesday.
Twelve others died in car accidents and nine by friendly fire while others died due to illness, attacks by Palestinian militants and on-base accidents, according to the Channel 12 report based on the army’s statistics.
In 2016, 41 soldiers died, including 15 suicides. The army claims suicides declined 50 percent compared with the early 2000s.
However, the number of overall losses rose more than 30 percent as 41 soldiers were killed in 2016. In 2015, 36 soldiers died.
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support