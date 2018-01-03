Jerusalem (Qudus) images in the 1930s

An Intellectual Influenced Nelson Mandela Profoundly: Dusé Mohamed Ali

When Nelson Mandela visited Nigeria in 1996, he wanted to go to the Muslim cemetery in Lagos. Journalists were asking why and he answered “Here lies the first person who fired up our fight against racism. Even when we were not born, he started combatting racism.” The grave of the person that Mandela visited was no one else but Dusé Mohamed Ali.