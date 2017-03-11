Worldbulletin News

Today's News
20:30, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
12:19, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday rejected that Turkey was willing to negotiate with the PKK terror organization.

His statement came in response to local media reports on his interview with a German new agency.

“The news which says Turkey has preconditions to negotiate with the baby murderer [the PKK terrorist organization], do not reflect the reality. Our promise to the nation is that no power can stop us until we wipe out the last terrorist,” Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

“I highlighted that our nation, especially our Kurdish citizens want us to continue fighting PKK to the end,” he added.

Cavusoglu also said PKK had abused a solution process initiated in 2013.

Speaking to DPA on Monday, Cavusoglu’s press adviser Kahraman Haliscelik said that PKK’s putting down arms would not mean a revival of the solution process.



