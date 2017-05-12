12:30, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

China introduces online visa service for Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish citizens will now be able to apply for Chinese visas online, Ankara's ambassador to Beijing said Wednesday.

Abdulkadir Emin Onen said in a statement: "Chinese visa application for citizens of Turkey has been changed to an appointment system via the internet as of Jan.1. The obligation to obtain an invitation from Chinese authorities for business and commercial trips will be removed."

He said they had been negotiating with Chinese authorities for several months to ease visa restrictions for Turkish citizens.

He welcomed the change, adding that more "positive steps" are expected in the future.

"We are also aiming for visa free travel between both countries,” he said.