Update: 15:12, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Pro-government rallies held across Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of people demonstrated in support of the government across Iran on Wednesday as the country marked a week of anti-government protests.

The pro-government rallies were held in western Ilam, Kermanshah and Bushehr provinces as well as southwestern cities of Ahwaz and Abadan, northeastern Gorgan city, central Arak city and western Khorramabad city.

The demonstrators chanted slogans “Damn U.S.”, “Damn Saudi Arabia” and “Damn Instigators and Hypocrites.”

Thousands of Iranians began pouring out on the streets on Dec. 28, 2017, in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest against rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.

The demonstrations have since spread, including to the capital Tehran. At least 23 people have been killed and more than 1,000 reportedly detained since the demonstrations began.