N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

World Bulletin / News Desk
Pyongyang said Wednesday it will restore a hotline with the South at 0630 GMT, after Seoul proposed high-level talks in response to Kim Jong-Un's calls for better relations and suggestion his country might attend the Winter Olympics.
In his New Year address, Kim warned the US that he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but extended an olive branch to the South, saying his country might take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.
In response, South Korea's unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon on Tuesday offered to hold high-level talks on January 9 to discuss the North's participation in the Olympics as well as other matters of mutual interest.
"By upholding a decision by the leadership, we will make close contact with South Korea in a sincere and faithful manner," the Yonhap news agency quoted Ri Son-gwon, the head of North Korea's agency handling inter-Korean affairs, as saying.
It reported that the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea (CPRK) said it will discuss practical matters involving the participation of North Korean athletes at the Pyeongchang Games.
Kim "expressed welcome" after South Korean President Moon Jae-In said he supported Kim's offer of seeking reconciliation, Ri said on North Korean state TV monitored in Seoul.
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support