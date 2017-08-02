Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:30, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 13:39, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline
N. Korea says will open inter-Korean hotline

Kim also welcomed Seoul's support for his overtures, a North Korean official told state television.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pyongyang said Wednesday it will restore a hotline with the South at 0630 GMT, after Seoul proposed high-level talks in response to Kim Jong-Un's calls for better relations and suggestion his country might attend the Winter Olympics.

In his New Year address, Kim warned the US that he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but extended an olive branch to the South, saying his country might take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month.

In response, South Korea's unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon on Tuesday offered to hold high-level talks on January 9 to discuss the North's participation in the Olympics as well as other matters of mutual interest.

"By upholding a decision by the leadership, we will make close contact with South Korea in a sincere and faithful manner," the Yonhap news agency quoted Ri Son-gwon, the head of North Korea's agency handling inter-Korean affairs, as saying.

It reported that the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea (CPRK) said it will discuss practical matters involving the participation of North Korean athletes at the Pyeongchang Games.

Kim "expressed welcome" after South Korean President Moon Jae-In said he supported Kim's offer of seeking reconciliation, Ri said on North Korean state TV monitored in Seoul.



Related north korea South Korea korea Pyongyang
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support

News

Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

South Korea proposes high-level talks with North
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North

South Korean leader welcomes North’s dialogue offer
South Korean leader welcomes North s dialogue offer

N. Korea preparing to launch satellite
N Korea preparing to launch satellite

N. Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program
N Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program

Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

US, South Korea to hold trade talks next week
US South Korea to hold trade talks next week

South Korea clamps down on cryptocurrencies
South Korea clamps down on cryptocurrencies

S. Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang
S Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang

South Korea's Moon to visit China next week
South Korea's Moon to visit China next week

US willing to talk to Pyongyang ‘without preconditions’
US willing to talk to Pyongyang without preconditions

Trudeau warns Pyongyang to halt nuclear weapons program
Trudeau warns Pyongyang to halt nuclear weapons program

Pyongyang mounts show of support for Kim
Pyongyang mounts show of support for Kim

South Korea, US pledge to raise pressure on Pyongyang
South Korea US pledge to raise pressure on Pyongyang

N. Korea warns of nuclear 'tipping point' over US bomber drill
N Korea warns of nuclear 'tipping point' over US bomber

N.Korea says "piece of cake" to wipe out South
N Korea says quot piece of cake quot to wipe

Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N. Korea ties
Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N Korea ties

Shots at Koreas' border after new escape from North
Shots at Koreas' border after new escape from North

Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea
Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea

US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill: Seoul
US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill Seoul

Seoul says no more war on Korean Peninsula
Seoul says no more war on Korean Peninsula

ASEAN bloc ‘gravely concerned’ about Korean tensions
ASEAN bloc gravely concerned about Korean tensions






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 