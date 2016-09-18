Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh

World Bulletin / News Desk
A helicopter carrying a Kuwaiti military delegation including its army chief crashed in Bangladesh on Wednesday.
The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry announced Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed al-Khuder and all other members of the delegation were safe.
"The helicopter suffered an accident while landing in the Silit area, where the heavy fog obscured the pilot’s vision, causing the copter to make contact with trees prior to landing on the designated site,” said a statement from the Defense Ministry.
Only minimal damage and moderate injuries were reported, it added.
A photo posted on Twitter by the Kuwaiti army showed the tail of the helicopter had separated from its body.
Al-Khuder made a phone call to Kuwait's Defense Minister Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Abdullah Nawaf al-Sabah confirming their safety.
The Kuwaiti army chief arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, for an official visit aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support