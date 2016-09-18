Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:30, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 14:55, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh
Kuwaiti army chief's helicopter crashes in Bangladesh

Army chief is safe, says Kuwait's Defense Ministry

World Bulletin / News Desk

A helicopter carrying a Kuwaiti military delegation including its army chief crashed in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti Defense Ministry announced Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohammed al-Khuder and all other members of the delegation were safe.

"The helicopter suffered an accident while landing in the Silit area, where the heavy fog obscured the pilot’s vision, causing the copter to make contact with trees prior to landing on the designated site,” said a statement from the Defense Ministry.

Only minimal damage and moderate injuries were reported, it added.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Kuwaiti army showed the tail of the helicopter had separated from its body.

Al-Khuder made a phone call to Kuwait's Defense Minister Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah and Deputy Chief of Staff Gen. Abdullah Nawaf al-Sabah confirming their safety.

The Kuwaiti army chief arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, accompanied by a high-ranking military delegation, for an official visit aimed at strengthening relations between the two countries.



Related Bangladesh Kuwait
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support

News

Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh’s war
Turkish PM pays tribute to martyrs of Bangladesh s war

Stampede kills 10 in Bangladesh
Stampede kills 10 in Bangladesh

NY attack suspect taunted Trump before botched bombing
NY attack suspect taunted Trump before botched bombing

Experts voice concerns over Rohingya repatriation deal
Experts voice concerns over Rohingya repatriation deal

Bangladesh: 7 dead, 20 injured in bus-truck collision
Bangladesh 7 dead 20 injured in bus-truck collision

France praises Myanmar, Bangladesh deal on Rohingya
France praises Myanmar Bangladesh deal on Rohingya

New cabinet ministers sworn in before Kuwaiti emir
New cabinet ministers sworn in before Kuwaiti emir

Kuwaiti prime minister proposes new cabinet lineup
Kuwaiti prime minister proposes new cabinet lineup

Kuwaiti emir, US defense secretary talk before GCC meet
Kuwaiti emir US defense secretary talk before GCC meet

Kuwait emir hospitalized for checks after cold
Kuwait emir hospitalized for checks after cold

Erdogan meets Kuwaiti Emir to discuss regional issues
Erdogan meets Kuwaiti Emir to discuss regional issues

Turkish president arrives in Kuwait for talks
Turkish president arrives in Kuwait for talks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 