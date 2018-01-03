Worldbulletin News

20:30, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Asia-Pacific
15:32, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan
Turkish agency builds over 600 water wells in Pakistan

Over 120,000 get access to clean water through project

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish aid agency has built more than 600 water wells across Pakistan as part of a water-purification project.

The Netherlands International Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHHNL) built the wells in several provinces including the second-largest province Punjab.

Ayhan Aslantas, a board member of the foundation, said: “Access to clean water is a big problem in Pakistan.”

More than 120,000 people have received access to clean water through the project, he said.

“We built 226 water wells in 2017. We are planning to increase the number to 1,000 this year.”

Since 2005, the foundation has given 3.5 million Turkish liras ($928,000) in aid to Pakistan.

The agency established in 2003 gets most of its donations from the Turkish people.

IHHNL provides aid to 23 countries -- particularly in Asia and Africa. Myanmar’s Rakhine State is one of the regions that the agency focuses on.

Last year, the relief agency sent 14 million liras [$3.7 million] in aid to needy people across the world.



