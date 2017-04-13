Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:29, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 15:48, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Undocumented migrant deaths in the Aegean Sea plummeted 85 percent in 2017 compared to 2016, according to a security source.

A total of 806 people lost their lives in the Aegean in 2015, while 434 died in 2016, and 61 in 2017.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

The Turkish Coast Guard Command, working in coordination with other security forces to prevent illegal crossings in Turkey, has achieved great success in stemming illegal migration by sea.

Of 853,650 people seeking to cross from Turkey to Greece in 2015, 91,611 were held. In 2016, this number dropped to 37,130 out of 173,614, and finally to 21,937 out of 28,907 in 2017.

Due to the deterrent effects of Turkish Coast Guard operations, attempts to migrate have been reduced by 97 percent since 2015, while 43 percent of people’s attempts to cross to Greece were prevented in 2017.

The Turkish Coast Guard’s fight was not limited solely to the rising percentage of detained migrants. The rate of capturing human traffickers who have left their migrants to die also rose in 2017. A total of 118 traffickers were arrested in 2016, while 171 were arrested in 2017.

The largest amount of drugs seized at sea in Turkey was reported to be from the Sehit Alper Al Operation, where a total of 1,071 tons were seized in a single swoop.

In other operations, around 11,000 drug pills, alongside 2,160 tons of marijuana, and 293 kilograms (645 pounds) of cocaine, were seized.



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

We wish for peace in Iran to be ensured and that common sense would prevail: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

1,556 migrants were trying to cross from Syria into Turkey
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40 000 personnel
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40,000 personnel

Turkish National Defense Ministry continues to work to recruit qualified, educated, nationally sensitive personnel
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian nationals caught in southern Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Premier Binali Yildirim meets Turkish commandos on New Year's Eve
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

Binali Yildirim says Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem

In a New Year’s message, Turkish president says Jerusalem issue is a new test for all Muslims around the world
Turkish premier stresses lasting peace in Syria
Turkish premier stresses ‘lasting peace’ in Syria

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim emphasizes importance of establishing new government in Syria
Turkish president to visit France next week
Turkish president to visit France next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral ties during visit to France Friday
20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Arrests came after Turkish police tipped off that suspects were linked to the ISIL leaders in Syria and Iraq
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan

US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter
Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter

This decision will undoubtedly have effects on our bilateral relations: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct

Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month

News

China introduces online visa service for Turkey
China introduces online visa service for Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants
Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants

Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais
Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais

480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
480 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

118 irregular migrants held in Turkey's northwest
118 irregular migrants held in Turkey's northwest






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 