Update: 16:18, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Russia confirms helicopter crash in Syria killed 2

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two pilots died when a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed near the Syrian Hama military airbase, according to the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The helicopter crashed due to a technical fault 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) off the Khmeimim Airbase, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement denied that the helicopter crashed following an attack.

A flight technician was injured during the incident and taken to the airbase for treatment, it added.

A Syrian local source said the crash took place on Dec. 31, 2017.

Last month, Russia announced it was withdrawing the bulk of its forces from Syria after it had been fully liberated of ISIL elements.