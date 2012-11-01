Update: 16:42, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

Saudi king meets Egypt parliament speaker in Riyadh

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday received Egyptian Parliamentary Speaker Ali Abdel Aal at Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah Royal Palace, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The two men reportedly discussed bilateral relations between the two “brotherly countries”, in addition to means of stepping up cooperation between the two countries’ legislative assemblies, SPA reported.

On the Saudi side, the meeting was also attended by Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Consultative Assembly; Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban, minister of state and member of the Saudi Council of Ministers; and Nizar Madani, minister of state for foreign affairs.

Egypt’s top parliamentarian, for his part, was accompanied by a number of Egyptian parliamentary officials.

Abdel Aal and his delegation arrived in Riyadh late Tuesday for an official visit to Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of Al ash-Sheikh, his Saudi counterpart.

Saudi Arabia was a major supporter of Egypt’s 2013 military coup against Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president and a Muslim Brotherhood leader.