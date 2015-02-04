Equatorial Guinea says it thwarted 'coup'

World Bulletin / News Desk
The West African state of Equatorial Guinea said Wednesday it had thwarted "a coup" in late December mounted by mercenaries who sought to attack President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, Africa's longest-serving leader.
The plot had been prevented thanks to an operation carried out "in collaboration with the Cameroon security services", he said.
The announcement came after Cameroon on December 27 arrested 38 heavily-armed men on the border with the tiny state.
Two days later, Equitorial Guinea's ambassador to France, Miguel Oyono Ndong Mifumu, referred to the incident as an "invasion and destabilisation attempt".
The suspects, taken into custody in a bus on the border, had rocket launchers, rifles and a stockpile of ammunition, according to his office.
On Saturday, the 75-year-old Obiang said "a war" was being prepared against his regime, "because they say I have spent a lot of time in power".
Obiang has been president for more than 38 years.
He took power in a coup on August 3, 1979, ousting his own uncle, Francisco Macias Nguema, who was shot by firing squad. He was re-elected to a fifth seven-year term in 2016.
Equatorial Guinea is one of sub-Sahara's biggest oil producers but a large proportion of its 1.2 million population still lives in poverty.
In 2004, mercenaries attempted to overthrow Obiang in a coup thought to be largely funded by British financiers.
Mark Thatcher, son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, was reportedly involved in the funding and was convicted and fined in South Africa.
In October last year, a French court handed down a three-year suspended jail term to Obiang's son, Teodorin, who is also vice president, after convicting him of siphoning off public money to fund a jet-set lifestyle in Paris.
He was accused of spending more than 1,000 times his official annual salary on a six-storey mansion in a posh part of the French capital, a fleet of fast cars and artworks, among other assets.
His lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support