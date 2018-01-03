Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 03 January 2018 Wednesday
Africa
Update: 17:49, 03 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Zambia foreign minister resigns, complaining of graft
Zambia foreign minister resigns, complaining of graft

Kalaba, who was appointed in 2014, wrote a scathing message on social media on Tuesday, lashing out at the state of the ruling Patriotic Front party.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zambian foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba has resigned citing "swelling" corruption in government and criticising President Edgar Lungu, officials confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

"We cannot proceed to manage national affairs with cold indifference when the levels of corruption are swelling and being perpetrated by those who are expected to be the solution," Kalaba wrote.

"It would appear that the poor Zambians have ceased to be the reason we are holding power."

Kalaba is seen as a successor to Lungu, but Lungu is planning to run again for office in 2021 in a bid that his critics say is unconstitutional as he has already served two terms -- the maximum permitted by law.

Lungu became president in 2015 after the death of president Michael Sata and was reelected in 2016.

Kalaba said that he had submitted his resignation letter, but the presidential spokesman said that it not officially been received.

"We have not seen his letter. He has not brought it here," Amos Chanda told AFP.

Kalaba was not available to comment, but foreign ministry officials confirmed to AFP that he had resigned.

Transparency International's Zambian representative Reuben Lifuka said that public anger over alleged graft was growing.

"The resignation of Harry Kalaba vindicates many people who have expressed concern about the levels of corruption," he said. "It's time we see real action from President Lungu."

Recent allegations of corruption have focused on the state's procurement of 42 fire trucks for $1 million (830,000 euros) each, a $1.2-billion road project and the purchase of 50 ambulances for $228 million.

 



Related zambia Harry Kalaba
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support

News

Zambian troops arrive in Lesotho as standby force
Zambian troops arrive in Lesotho as standby force

Zambia: Elephant kills 2 foreign tourists
Zambia Elephant kills 2 foreign tourists

Zambia: Police station set on fire during witch-hunt
Zambia Police station set on fire during witch-hunt

Zambia capital records 11 cholera cases
Zambia capital records 11 cholera cases

Zambia: Fire engine scandal brings heat to ministers
Zambia Fire engine scandal brings heat to ministers

Zambia: 17 people perish in road accident
Zambia 17 people perish in road accident






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 