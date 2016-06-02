Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:29, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 04:36, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 42 suspects, including foreign nationals, were arrested in countrywide anti-narcotics operations on Wednesday, officials said.

In the northwestern province of Bursa, police detained 20 suspects of drug trafficking. Ten were remanded in custody, while the remaining suspects were released.

Police also seized 157 synthetic drug pills during three separate operations across the province, a police officer, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

Another eight suspects were nabbed in southern province of Adana. An unrevealed amount of drugs, as well as a rifle, were seized during the raids.

Police arrested another three suspects in central Konya province when they stopped a car and found a small amount of a street drug dubbed "bonzai".

Recently classified as the most dangerous drug in Turkey, bonzai is derived from a green plant similar to marijuana and contains a chemical called AM-2201, which can be particularly destructive to the brain.

In Eskisehir province, central Turkey, police carried out simultaneous raids, arresting two Iranians for alleged drug trafficking.

Police also detained two more Iranians in the eastern province of Agri. Around 37 kilograms (81 pounds) of hashish were seized when the police stopped a car carrying the suspects in Dogubayazit district.

Another 17 suspects were also arrested in central Aksaray, northern Bartin and eastern Bingol provinces.



Related Turkish police narcotics
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

We wish for peace in Iran to be ensured and that common sense would prevail: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

1,556 migrants were trying to cross from Syria into Turkey
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40 000 personnel
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40,000 personnel

Turkish National Defense Ministry continues to work to recruit qualified, educated, nationally sensitive personnel
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian nationals caught in southern Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Premier Binali Yildirim meets Turkish commandos on New Year's Eve
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

Binali Yildirim says Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem

In a New Year’s message, Turkish president says Jerusalem issue is a new test for all Muslims around the world
Turkish premier stresses lasting peace in Syria
Turkish premier stresses ‘lasting peace’ in Syria

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim emphasizes importance of establishing new government in Syria
Turkish president to visit France next week
Turkish president to visit France next week

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral ties during visit to France Friday
20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Arrests came after Turkish police tipped off that suspects were linked to the ISIL leaders in Syria and Iraq
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan

US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter
Turkey slams Greece for granting asylum to coup plotter

This decision will undoubtedly have effects on our bilateral relations: Turkish Foreign Ministry

News

Turkey: Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey Over 10 arrested in anti-narcotics operations

Turkish anti-narcotics teams make seizures
Turkish anti-narcotics teams make seizures

Turkey:245 people arrested in anti-narcotics operations
Turkey 245 people arrested in anti-narcotics operations

Turkey seizes PKK narcotics worth $1.7 billion
Turkey seizes PKK narcotics worth 1 7 billion

Turkish police hold 96 illegal migrants, refugees
Turkish police hold 96 illegal migrants refugees

Turkish police arrest suspect in Taiwan jewelry theft
Turkish police arrest suspect in Taiwan jewelry theft

Turkish police arrest dozens over alleged FETO links
Turkish police arrest dozens over alleged FETO links

Turkish police arrest 15 far-left terror suspects
Turkish police arrest 15 far-left terror suspects

Turkish police detain Belgian ISIL suspect
Turkish police detain Belgian ISIL suspect

Turkish police detain 26 ISIL suspects in Istanbul
Turkish police detain 26 ISIL suspects in Istanbul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 