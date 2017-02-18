Press agenda on January 04

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin to hold press conference at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Transport, Maritime and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan to meet British counterpart Chris Grayling.
FRANCE
PARIS - Interview of Turkey's Ambassador to France Ismail Hakki Musa regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to France to be released.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Monitoring events in Iran as protests enter eighth day.
PALESTINE
JERUSALEM - Monitoring protests in West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip against U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
SYRIA
DAMASCUS - Monitoring ongoing regime airstrikes and artillery attacks on civilians in Syria, especially in Eastern Ghouta district of capital Damascus.
LIBERIA
MONROVIA - An unorthodox news platform in the capital Monrovia is providing local and international news to Liberians, who mostly cannot afford radio, television and newspaper.
