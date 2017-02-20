Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Asia-Pacific
09:58, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Seoul reassures US on North Korea talks
Seoul reassures US on North Korea talks

South Korea clarifies position on dialogue with Pyongyang and plays down reports of imminent North Korean provocation

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korea reassured the United States on Thursday amid claims North Korea’s recent dialogue overture was aimed at driving a wedge between the allies.

During a meeting with Washington’s key representatives on the peninsula, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha insisted they must “stay closely in touch”.

Any dialogue with Pyongyang “cannot go separately from our joint endeavors to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats,” Kang told U.S. Ambassador Marc Knapper and U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, according to local news agency Yonhap.

Thursday also saw the Koreas make contact via a hotline at their tense border for a second consecutive day, although the South is yet to pin down a date for high-level talks. The Panmunjom communication channel was reopened after a 23-month suspension on Wednesday following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day address calling for Seoul-Pyongyang dialogue.

While South Korea is keen to ensure a peaceful Winter Olympics and Paralympics in PyeongChang from next month, the North remains hostile to the U.S. -- threatening again this week to launch a nuclear attack on the American mainland if necessary.

But the South’s military is playing down American media reports, suggesting a first North Korean ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) test of 2018 could be imminent.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed to the U.S. last month that joint military drills be delayed until after the Paralympics in March as long as the North refrains from provocations.

“There is no activity that would lead to an assessment that a missile provocation by North Korea is imminent," the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Army Col. Roh Jae-cheon told reporters at a briefing Thursday. 

 



Related US seoul Nkorea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time

News

N. Korea's Kim reaches out to South
N Korea's Kim reaches out to South

Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N. Korea ties
Seoul seizes Panama vessel for alleged N Korea ties

China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N. Korea
China rejects Trump accusation on oil transfer to N Korea

US, Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis
US Russia agree to peacefully solve North Korea crisis

UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N Korea oil trade

N.Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets
N Korea cites 'space race' as excuse to launch rockets

Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet

Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan

Turkish PM inauguates new embassy building in Seoul
Turkish PM inauguates new embassy building in Seoul

Seoul stays cool after North Korea's missile test
Seoul stays cool after North Korea's missile test

Seoul seeks wartime control without losing US troops
Seoul seeks wartime control without losing US troops

Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea
Seoul praises Trump's resolve on North Korea

US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill: Seoul
US flies bombers over Korean peninsula for drill Seoul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 