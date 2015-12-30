Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

A prosecutor in central Konya province issued Wednesday arrest warrants for 70 suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), including 58 former and active soldiers, in a country-wide operation, a judicial official said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking with the media, the official said police sought the suspects in 27 provinces.

The official said 12 of the suspects were soldiers who have been already dismissed from the military.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.