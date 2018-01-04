Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

World Bulletin / News Desk

Deputy Chief of Hamas Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri said Wednesday that Iran's government’s attitude towards the Palestinian cause was clear and steady.

"Tehran government is ready to support the Palestinian resistance," Arouri said in a program on Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel.

He stated that Iran did not recognize the legitimacy of the Israeli formation.

Arouri also rejected the allegations that Hamas had been working to improve relations with Syria and continuing to communicate with the Damascus government. .

He also emphasized that Hamas is careful to be in good relationship with the Gulf countries, and noted, "We did not make any bad promises to any Gulf countries, but despite this, we have fallen in a bad position in the Gulf."