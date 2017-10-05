Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat in opening session

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 16.45 points from Wednesday’s close of 116,052.15 points.
The banking sector started the day flat while the holding sector index decreased by 0.08 percent.
Among all sector indices, the electricity sector index was the best performer, rising 0.47 percent, while the investment trust sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.54 percent.
The U.S. dollar rose to 3.7760 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 3.7660.
The euro-lira rate increased to 4.5460 from Wednesday’s close at 4.5320.
The price of Brent oil stood at $68.12 per barrel as of 10.10 a.m. local time (0710GMT) Thursday, compared with $67.84 in previous close.
