Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:25, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Middle East
10:57, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt
Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt

Israeli parliament vote on new "united Jerusalem" law violates international legitimacy on Jerusalem, Egypt says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid on Wednesday described the new "united Jerusalem" law -- which will make it more difficult to change Jerusalem’s status or boundaries -- as a violation of international legitimacy on Jerusalem. 

Late Monday, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) approved a bill making it necessary to obtain the approval of 80 out of 120 assembly members -- rather than a simple majority -- to change Jerusalem’s official status or municipal boundaries.

The move comes less than one month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing widespread condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world.

“The vote is against international law and legitimacy, which acknowledge that Jerusalem is under occupation and that the current status of the city cannot be changed,”  Zaid told official MENA news agency.

He voiced that Israel's decision stands as an obstacle against the Middle East peace process and the just solution of the Palestinian issue.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh also opposed the legislation saying that the "law represents a declaration of war on the Palestinian people and Jerusalem’s political and religious identity," and it was the “end of the peace process”.



Related Egypt Israel jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time

News

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem
Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

Outrage as Israel orders African migrants to leave
Outrage as Israel orders African migrants to leave

Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide last year
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide last year

Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source

Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Jerusalem (Qudus) images in the 1930s
Jerusalem Qudus images in the 1930s

Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem

Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'
Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'

Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai
Roadside bomb kills police officer in Egypt's Sinai

Saudi king meets Egypt parliament speaker in Riyadh
Saudi king meets Egypt parliament speaker in Riyadh

Egypt's Morsi sentenced to three years in prison
Egypt's Morsi sentenced to three years in prison

Egypt executes 15 people for post-coup ‘violence’
Egypt executes 15 people for post-coup violence

Ethiopia reassures Nile dam will not harm Egypt
Ethiopia reassures Nile dam will not harm Egypt

Egypt: 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo
Egypt 2 killed by gunfire west of Cairo






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 