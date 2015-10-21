Israel vote on Jerusalem violates int'l law: Egypt

World Bulletin / News Desk

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zaid on Wednesday described the new "united Jerusalem" law -- which will make it more difficult to change Jerusalem’s status or boundaries -- as a violation of international legitimacy on Jerusalem.

Late Monday, the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) approved a bill making it necessary to obtain the approval of 80 out of 120 assembly members -- rather than a simple majority -- to change Jerusalem’s official status or municipal boundaries.

The move comes less than one month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing widespread condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world.

“The vote is against international law and legitimacy, which acknowledge that Jerusalem is under occupation and that the current status of the city cannot be changed,” Zaid told official MENA news agency.

He voiced that Israel's decision stands as an obstacle against the Middle East peace process and the just solution of the Palestinian issue.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh also opposed the legislation saying that the "law represents a declaration of war on the Palestinian people and Jerusalem’s political and religious identity," and it was the “end of the peace process”.