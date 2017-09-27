Today in History January 4

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1757
|Robert Francois Damiens makes an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate King Louis XV of France.
|1863
|Union General Henry Halleck, by direction of President Abraham Lincoln, orders General Ulysses Grant to revoke his infamous General Order No. 11 that expelled Jews from his operational area.
|1896
|Utah becomes the 45th state of the Union.
|1902
|France offers to sell their Nicaraguan Canal rights to the United States.
|1904
|The U.S. Supreme Court decides in the Gonzales v. Williams case that Puerto Ricans are not aliens and can enter the United States freely, yet stops short of awarding citizenship.
|1920
|The Negro National League, the first black baseball league, is organized by Rube Foster.
|1923
|The Paris Conference on war reparations hits a deadlock as the French insist on the hard line and the British insist on Reconstruction.
|1935
|President Franklin D. Roosevelt claims in his State of the Union message that the federal government will provide jobs for 3.5 million Americans on welfare.
|1936
|Billboard magazine publishes its first music Hit Parade.
|1941
|On the Greek-Albanian front, the Greeks launch an attack towards Valona from Berat to Klisura against the Italians.
|1942
|Japanese forces begin the evacuation of Guadalcanal.
|1951
|UN forces abandon Seoul, Korea, to the Chinese Communist Army.
|1952
|The French Army in Indochina launches Operation Nenuphar in hopes of ejecting a Viet Minh division from the Ba Tai forest.
|1969
|Spain returns the Ifni province to Morocco.
|1970
|A 7.7 earthquake kills 15,000+ people in Tonghai County, China.
|1972
|Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey in London, England.
|1974
|President Richard Nixon refuses to hand over tape recordings and documents that had been subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
|1975
|The Khmer Rouge launches its newest assault in its five-year war in Phnom Penh. The war in Cambodia would go on until the spring of 1975.
|1976
|The Ulster Volunteer Force kills six Irish Catholic civilians in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. The next day 10 Protestant civilians are murdered in retaliation.
|1979
|Ohio officials approve an out-of-court settlement awarding $675,000 to the victims and families in the 1970 shootings at Kent State University, in which four students were killed and nine wounded by National Guard troops.
|1990
|Over 300 people die and more than 700 are injured in Pakistan's deadliest train accident, when an overloaded passenger train collides with an empty freight train.
|1999
|Jesse "The Body" Ventura, a former professional wrestler, is sworn in as populist governor of Minnesota.
|1999
|The euro, the new money of 11 European nations, goes into effect on the continent of Europe.
|2004
|NASA Mars rover Spirit successfully lands on Mars.
|2004
|Mikheil Saakashvili is elected President of Georgia following the Rose Revolution of November 2003.
|2007
|Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) becomes the first female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
|2010
|Burj Khalifa (Khalifa tower) officially opens in Dubai, UAE. At 2,722 ft (829.8 m) it is the world's tallest man-made structure.
