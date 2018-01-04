2 Russian pilots killed in attack on Syria base

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a written statement, the ministry said reports of seven fighter jets being destroyed were "fake" news.
Russian Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that seven Russian military planes had been destroyed and more than 10 military personnel killed in the mortar attack.
On Wednesday, the ministry said two pilots died when a Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashed due to a technical fault 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) off the Khmeimim Air Base.
The ministry had denied the helicopter crashed following an attack. A Syrian local source said the crash took place on Dec. 31, 2017.
Last month, Russia announced it was withdrawing the bulk of its forces from Syria after it had been fully liberated of Daesh elements.
In October 2017, the crew of a Russian Su-24 warplane were killed when the jet crashed upon takeoff from Khmeimim.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time