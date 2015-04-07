Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 15:30, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Germany seeks Ukraine peacekeepers mandate by March
Germany seeks Ukraine peacekeepers mandate by March

Sigmar Gabriel told reporters after talks in Kiev with Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin that such a force was "essential" for ensuring the territorial integrity of the war-scarred former Soviet state.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday he wanted to establish a mandate for an armed UN peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine before Russia's March presidential election.

"This has to be a strong armed mission that is present across the entire territory of the conflict zone," Gabriel said in comments translated into Ukrainian.

Russia denies playing any role in the conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and plunged Moscow's relations with the West to a post-Cold War low since breaking out in April 2014.

But it also strongly opposes an armed foreign presence in its western neighbour -- often referred to in Moscow as Russia's "near abroad".

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to coast to victory and secure his fourth term as Kremlin chief in polls set for March 18.

He has only backed establishing an armed peacekeeping mission along the front line splitting insurgent-controlled territories from the rest of Ukraine.

The Kremlin is also categorically opposed to placing armed UN peacekeepers along parts of its border with Ukraine not under Kiev's control.

But Gabriel -- whose country along with France helped negotiate a long-abandoned 2015 peace plan for the only war in Europe -- said Russian presidential elections should not factor into UN negotiations on deploying a mission to Ukraine.

"The establishment of a firm peace settlement should not depend on elections in Russia," Gabriel said.

"And I hope that we will be able to adopt a realistic and appropriate mandate for the UN mission before the election in Russia is held."



Related Germany Ukraine peacekeepers
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time

News

Berlin, Paris urge Ukrainian cease-fire implementation
Berlin Paris urge Ukrainian cease-fire implementation

Ukraine 'grateful' to US decision to provide arms
Ukraine 'grateful' to US decision to provide arms

US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'
US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'

Canada gives green light for arms sales to Ukraine
Canada gives green light for arms sales to Ukraine

Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention
Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention

Ukraine, IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court
Ukraine IMF discuss creation of anti-corruption court

World voices concern over Iran protests
World voices concern over Iran protests

German inflation beats forecasts in December
German inflation beats forecasts in December

Vietnam oil exec 'kidnapped' from Germany to face trial
Vietnam oil exec 'kidnapped' from Germany to face trial

German demand for Turkey holidays increases
German demand for Turkey holidays increases

Germany hopes to improve relations with Turkey
Germany hopes to improve relations with Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 