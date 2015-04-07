Germany seeks Ukraine peacekeepers mandate by March

World Bulletin / News Desk
Germany's foreign minister said on Wednesday he wanted to establish a mandate for an armed UN peacekeeping mission in eastern Ukraine before Russia's March presidential election.
"This has to be a strong armed mission that is present across the entire territory of the conflict zone," Gabriel said in comments translated into Ukrainian.
Russia denies playing any role in the conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and plunged Moscow's relations with the West to a post-Cold War low since breaking out in April 2014.
But it also strongly opposes an armed foreign presence in its western neighbour -- often referred to in Moscow as Russia's "near abroad".
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to coast to victory and secure his fourth term as Kremlin chief in polls set for March 18.
He has only backed establishing an armed peacekeeping mission along the front line splitting insurgent-controlled territories from the rest of Ukraine.
The Kremlin is also categorically opposed to placing armed UN peacekeepers along parts of its border with Ukraine not under Kiev's control.
But Gabriel -- whose country along with France helped negotiate a long-abandoned 2015 peace plan for the only war in Europe -- said Russian presidential elections should not factor into UN negotiations on deploying a mission to Ukraine.
"The establishment of a firm peace settlement should not depend on elections in Russia," Gabriel said.
"And I hope that we will be able to adopt a realistic and appropriate mandate for the UN mission before the election in Russia is held."
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time