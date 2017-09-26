Houthis release ex-president Saleh’s spokesman

World Bulletin / News Desk

Houthi extremists on Wednesday released the spokesman of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was abducted in December.

"The Houthis have released Ahmed al-Sufi, the press secretary of slain president," a source from al-Sufi’s family said.

The source, preferring not to be named, went on to note that Houthis also released al-Sufi’s son, Muataz, who was abducted along with his father.

The source pointed out that tribal mediation was behind the release of al-Sufi, without giving further details.

In December, the Houthis abducted al-Sufi in the wake of fierce fighting in Sanaa between the extremists and the forces loyal to the former president. The fighting ended with the killing of Saleh and the defeat of his forces.