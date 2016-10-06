UN chief welcomes reopened Korean hotline

World Bulletin / News Desk
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday welcomed the reopening of a hotline between North and South Korea, and voiced hope for more diplomatic initiatives to end the peninsula's nuclear standoff.
"It is always a positive development to have a dialogue between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea," said UN spokesman Farhan Haq.
Guterres "welcomes the reopening of the inter-Korean communication channel," he added.
UN Security Council resolutions call for the de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula and "we hope that enhanced diplomatic initiatives will help to achieve that goal," said Haq.
South Korea has offered to hold talks with the North on January 9 to discuss "matters of mutual interest" including the North's Olympic participation.
Guterres' support for inter-Korean dialogue stood in contrast to remarks from US Ambassador Nikki Haley, who on Tuesday dismissed the overtures between Pyongyang and Seoul as a "Band-Aid".
The United States, backed by Japan, is pushing for sanctions and total isolation of Kim's regime in response to a series of missile launches and nuclear tests.
Russia, and North Korea's sole major ally China, have repeatedly called for talks to de-escalate tensions, but the United States has been adamant that Pyongyang must first freeze its military programs.
Haley warned on Tuesday that if Pyongyang carries out another missile test, it would face the likelihood of even more sanctions.
The Security Council adopted a new raft of sanctions on December 22 to restrict oil supplies to North Korea -- the third set of measures imposed on Pyongyang in a year.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time