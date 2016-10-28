Update: 16:11, 04 January 2018 Thursday

Mauritanian MPs protest US embassy move to Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mauritanian MPs on Wednesday evening staged a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in Nouakchott to protest the U.S. government’s recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Lawmakers, from both Mauritania’s ruling party and the opposition, waved banners reading “Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Palestine” while chanting slogans against the “illegitimate” U.S. move.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing widespread protest and condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim World.

On Dec. 19, Mauritania’s parliament voted to condemn the U.S. decision and called for emergency meetings of both the Arab League and African Union to discuss the controversial move and its implications.