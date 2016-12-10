Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:31, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Turkey
Update: 16:32, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017

Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 100 criminals from 32 countries were extradited to Turkey in 2017, according to security sources.

The extraditions were made possible through the coordination of Turkish police with foreign interlocutors.

The Security General Directorate's Interpol-Europol Department also had 81 people extradited in 2016 and 91 in 2015.

The most number of convicts, 17, were extradited from Germany. Georgia followed with 13 extraditions, Azerbaijan with 11 and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) with 10.

Bulgaria, Romania, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine extradited four criminals each.

Also, some 21 suspects were also extradited to Turkey, including three each from Azerbaijan and Spain, two each from the U.K., Tajikistan, and Sweden, and one each from Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, France, Morocco, Macedonia, Paraguay, Austria, Germany, and Serbia.

Eleven of the suspects were accused of being members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), 23 for drug-smuggling and two suspects were accused of terror charges.

For the first time, Peru, Kosovo, Montenegro, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia, and China each extradited one suspect wanted for trafficking and terror charges.

Turkish police also made possible the extradition of senior FETO members from one each from Malaysia, Northern Cyprus, Thailand, and Bahrain, and two PKK terrorists each from Lebanon and Syria.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Several others were extradited from Turkey including seven alleged drug traffickers and four accused of murder.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.



Related Turkey police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM

Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017

Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

US court decision on Hakan Atilla case is 'unjust and unfortunate', Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkey Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects
Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

Prosecutor tells police to round up 70 Fetullah Terrorist Organization suspects, majority of them military personnel
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

We wish for peace in Iran to be ensured and that common sense would prevail: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

1,556 migrants were trying to cross from Syria into Turkey
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40 000 personnel
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40,000 personnel

Turkish National Defense Ministry continues to work to recruit qualified, educated, nationally sensitive personnel
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian nationals caught in southern Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Premier Binali Yildirim meets Turkish commandos on New Year's Eve
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

Binali Yildirim says Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem

In a New Year’s message, Turkish president says Jerusalem issue is a new test for all Muslims around the world

News

20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL
20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year
Turkey Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara
Turkey 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation 
Turkish police arrests 2 in anti-narcotics operation

Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects
Ankara prosecutor issues warrants on 23 FETO suspects

Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin
Turkish police seize more than 170 kilograms of heroin

Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe Deputy PM

Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects
Turkey Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

China introduces online visa service for Turkey
China introduces online visa service for Turkey

Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 