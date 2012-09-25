Worldbulletin News

Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM

Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking

World Bulletin / News Desk

The amount of drugs seized in Turkey is more than the amount seized in all of Europe, the Turkish deputy prime minister said Thursday.

In an interview with local broadcaster NTV, Recep Akdag said drug trafficking generally starts from Afghanistan and reaches Europe through Iran and Turkey.

“However, there is another trafficking route which starts from the Netherlands, partly from Belgium and Austria and is targeting Turkey.

“The substance -- which are used by young people who end up in a sorry state on the streets -- are manufactured in the Netherlands, Belgium or Austria and partially Poland. Their plight is regularly shown by media outlets," he said.

Akdag called on the governments of the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Poland to deal with drug trafficking.

“Please, prevent this poison to be manufactured in your countries,” Akdag said.

He added that the end point of the drugs was Turkey and traffickers entering Turkey could go no further.



