Update: 17:05, 04 January 2018 Thursday

Somali prime minister replaces three Cabinet ministers

World Bulletin / News Desk

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire on Thursday sacked three Cabinet ministers including the country's top diplomat.

In a statement, Khaire said he had dismissed Foreign Minister Yusuf Garad Omar, Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Abdi Farah Juha, and Commerce and Industry Minister Khadra Ahmed Ducaale without elaborating on his reasons for their removal.

Somalia's current ambassador to the United States, Ahmed Isse Awad, was named as the country's new foreign minister.

Mohamed Abdi Hayir, who led the Ministry of Information in the previous government led by Omar Abdirashid, was appointed as the minister of commerce and industry.

Abdi Mohamed Sabriye, a veteran businessman, was appointed to be the new interior minister.

In November, Somalia's Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Minister Maryam Qasim resigned, citing "confusion and disorder" in the government, and in October, Abdirashid Abdullahi resigned as defense minister.