Warplanes target Syria’s Idlib province, killing 5

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least five people were killed early Thursday by airstrikes carried out in Syria’s Idlib province, according to the White Helmets civil-defense agency.
Mustafa Haj Yusuf, White Helmets director in Idlib said that Syrian regime and Russian warplanes had targeted a number of villages in the province, including Khan Shaykhun, Saraqib, Sahyan and Tal Tofan.
“Five civilians were killed and eight injured by airstrikes in Idlib’s southern and eastern countryside,” Yusuf said, adding that the injured had since been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Notably, Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones -- endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.
Nevertheless, over the course of the last two weeks, at least 65 civilians have been killed -- and scores more injured -- by regime and Russian attacks in Idlib.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time