Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:32, 04 January 2018 Thursday
Europe
Update: 17:59, 04 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit
UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit

Voters should be entitled to re-think when details of Brexit are clear, former Labour party head says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Britain's former premier Tony Blair on Thursday has urged the Labour Party to oppose Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Blair warned that voters would not find Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's approach to EU withdrawal "credible".

Brexit "has a massive distractive impact on dealing with the actual challenges in the country," Blair said, adding British voters should be entitled to think again when the details of Brexit were clear. It was not "undemocratic" to call for a vote on the terms of an exit deal, he said.

Labour Party has backed the June 2016 referendum result to leave the EU, underlining that it was the will of British voters.

Blair said Labour should fight for the rights of voters to "think again" about leaving.

"Far better to fight for the right for the country to re-think, demand that we know the full details of the new relationship before we quit the old one, go to the high ground on opposing Brexit and go after the Tories for their failures to tackle the country's real challenges," he said.

"Make Brexit the Tory Brexit. Make them own it 100%. Show people why Brexit isn't, and never was, the answer."

In an article published on his website earlier in the day, Blair argued that the 2016 referendum could not be seen as binding as it contained no detail on what a post-Brexit future would involve. He described 2018 as "the year when the fate of Brexit and thus of Britain will be decided”.

"When we voted in 2016, we knew we were voting against our present membership of the European Union, but not what the future relationship with Europe would be," he said.

Labour will become "the handmaiden of Brexit" if it continues to prevaricate and be timid over the issue, Blair added.

Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019, ending its 44-year-long membership in the bloc.

The second phase of negotiations, which will shape the future trade arrangements between the sides, will start in March following a December agreement that sufficient progress was made in the first phase.

The members of the House of Commons passed last month an amendment to the European Union Withdrawal Bill to give a final vote on the exit deal, with the backing from 11 Conservative MPs.



Related tony blair brexit
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time

News

UK court blocks attempt to prosecute Blair over Iraq
UK court blocks attempt to prosecute Blair over Iraq

Blair says EU would level with UK on mass migration
Blair says EU would level with UK on mass migration

Former British PM Blair warns of hard border in Ireland
Former British PM Blair warns of hard border in Ireland

Blair announces return to British politics to fight Brexit
Blair announces return to British politics to fight Brexit

Tony Blair urges Britain to 'rise up' against Brexit
Tony Blair urges Britain to 'rise up' against Brexit

Britain could hold second EU vote, says ex-PM Blair
Britain could hold second EU vote says ex-PM Blair

EU will 'survive' Brexit, remain strong: Mogherini
EU will 'survive' Brexit remain strong Mogherini

May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride
May says 2018 Brexit progress will renew British pride

Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead
Petition on whether UK can halt Brexit gets go-ahead

Brexit transition period to end Dec. 31, 2020, EU says
Brexit transition period to end Dec 31 2020 EU says

Brexit deal proves critics wrong: UK's May
Brexit deal proves critics wrong UK's May

EU opens next Brexit phase
EU opens next Brexit phase






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 