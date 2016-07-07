UK's Former PM Blair urges Labour to oppose Brexit

World Bulletin / News Desk
Britain's former premier Tony Blair on Thursday has urged the Labour Party to oppose Brexit.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Blair warned that voters would not find Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's approach to EU withdrawal "credible".
Brexit "has a massive distractive impact on dealing with the actual challenges in the country," Blair said, adding British voters should be entitled to think again when the details of Brexit were clear. It was not "undemocratic" to call for a vote on the terms of an exit deal, he said.
Labour Party has backed the June 2016 referendum result to leave the EU, underlining that it was the will of British voters.
Blair said Labour should fight for the rights of voters to "think again" about leaving.
"Far better to fight for the right for the country to re-think, demand that we know the full details of the new relationship before we quit the old one, go to the high ground on opposing Brexit and go after the Tories for their failures to tackle the country's real challenges," he said.
"Make Brexit the Tory Brexit. Make them own it 100%. Show people why Brexit isn't, and never was, the answer."
In an article published on his website earlier in the day, Blair argued that the 2016 referendum could not be seen as binding as it contained no detail on what a post-Brexit future would involve. He described 2018 as "the year when the fate of Brexit and thus of Britain will be decided”.
"When we voted in 2016, we knew we were voting against our present membership of the European Union, but not what the future relationship with Europe would be," he said.
Labour will become "the handmaiden of Brexit" if it continues to prevaricate and be timid over the issue, Blair added.
Britain is set to leave the EU in March 2019, ending its 44-year-long membership in the bloc.
The second phase of negotiations, which will shape the future trade arrangements between the sides, will start in March following a December agreement that sufficient progress was made in the first phase.
The members of the House of Commons passed last month an amendment to the European Union Withdrawal Bill to give a final vote on the exit deal, with the backing from 11 Conservative MPs.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens
The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time