08:40, 05 January 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 01:05, 05 January 2018 Friday

Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties
Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said his upcoming visit to France will improve bilateral relations.

In an interview with French broadcaster LCI ahead of his one-day visit to Paris, Erdogan said Turkey and France will “take important steps” on economy and politics.

“France and Turkey have many important steps to take politically, strategically and economically,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan, who is due to meet his French counterpart in Paris on Friday, said his relationship with Macron had "a good start".

“I will make my first visit to Europe [since the beginning of the year 2018] to [meet] my friend Emmanuel Macron,” said Erdogan.

The two leaders have already met at international summits, but Friday marks Erdogan’s first official visit to Paris since the election of the French president.

The Turkish president also noted that he had “excellent” contacts with former French presidents, including Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy, during his 15 years in power.

“Now with Mr. Macron we are in a new era, we had a good start with Mr. Macron when it comes to regional and bilateral issues,” Erdogan said.

“The steps we took until now with Mr. Macron are all in the right direction and I have a lot of hopes in Mr. Macron, especially as we have trilateral cooperation among Turkey, France and Italy, in the field of the defense industry,” he added.



Turkey News
Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties
Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM

Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017

Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

US court decision on Hakan Atilla case is 'unjust and unfortunate', Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkey Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects
Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

Prosecutor tells police to round up 70 Fetullah Terrorist Organization suspects, majority of them military personnel
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

We wish for peace in Iran to be ensured and that common sense would prevail: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

1,556 migrants were trying to cross from Syria into Turkey
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40 000 personnel
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40,000 personnel

Turkish National Defense Ministry continues to work to recruit qualified, educated, nationally sensitive personnel
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

Syrian nationals caught in southern Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'
Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

Premier Binali Yildirim meets Turkish commandos on New Year's Eve
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year
Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

Binali Yildirim says Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror

News

Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem
Erdogan hails Turkish nation s firm stance on Jerusalem

Turkish president to visit France next week
Turkish president to visit France next week

Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan

Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Turkey's Erdogan, Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote
Turkey's Erdogan Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote

Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'
Erdogan's reaction on Jerusalem 'more than justified'






