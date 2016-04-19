Update: 03:08, 05 January 2018 Friday

Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 people were killed in a suicide attack in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday, a security official said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said 15 people were also wounded in the attack.

The incident took place close to a police vehicle in Kabul's Banayi area, it added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.