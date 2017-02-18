Press agenda on January 05

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold news conference at Ataturk Airport before his departure to Paris.
ANKARA - A Turkish professor has hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent Africa visits as a sign of strong willingness to "stay in the continent".
FRANCE
PARIS - Erdogan to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as part of one-day visit to French capital. Two leaders to hold joint news conference after the meeting.
PARIS - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet separately with Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
UNITED STATES
NEW YORK - United Nations Security Council to hold emergency session on Iran.
PALESTINE
RAMALLAH - Demonstrations to be staged across West Bank following Friday's prayer, in protest against Trump's move over Jerusalem.
GAZA CITY - Confrontations expected on Gaza borders upon calls of Islamic and national factions to organize protests
BANGLADESH
DHAKA, Bangladesh - There is nothing more tragic than seeing a young child snuffing the life out of himself through drugs. And yet this has become a common sight in the Bangladeshi capital where most people have become so used to the unfolding tragedy in front of them that they simply just ignore it.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 5, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 4, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Jan. 03, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 02, 2018.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 30, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 29, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 28, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tueday, Dec. 26, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 24, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 22, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 21, 2017