Today's News
20:35, 05 January 2018 Friday
Media
Update: 09:27, 05 January 2018 Friday

Press agenda on January 05
Here are the main topics World Bulletin's English Desk plans to cover on Friday Jan. 5, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to hold news conference at Ataturk Airport before his departure to Paris.

 ANKARA - A Turkish professor has hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent Africa visits as a sign of strong willingness to "stay in the continent".

 

FRANCE

PARIS - Erdogan to meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as part of one-day visit to French capital. Two leaders to hold joint news conference after the meeting. 

PARIS - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to meet separately with Saudi counterpart Adel al-Jubeir and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

 

 

UNITED STATES

NEW YORK - United Nations Security Council to hold emergency session on Iran.

 

PALESTINE

RAMALLAH - Demonstrations to be staged across West Bank following Friday's prayer, in protest against Trump's move over Jerusalem.

GAZA CITY - Confrontations expected on Gaza borders upon calls of Islamic and national factions to organize protests

 

BANGLADESH

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There is nothing more tragic than seeing a young child snuffing the life out of himself through drugs. And yet this has become a common sight in the Bangladeshi capital where most people have become so used to the unfolding tragedy in front of them that they simply just ignore it.



