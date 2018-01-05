ISIL claims Kabul attack that killed 15 people

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Amaq news agency of the militants said a suicide bomber targeted police and intelligence officers busy in an operation in the Banayee area of the city. Police in Kabul had recently conducted an operation against suspected drug traffickers in the same neighborhood.
Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said that policemen and civilians were among the victims.
According to the local Tolo News, 15 people got killed and around 20 people wounded in the bombing, which President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called an "inhuman terrorist attack".
This comes a week after ISIL claimed a suicide attack aimed at a Tehran-backed cultural center killing 50 people in Kabul, and another one during funeral prayers in Jalalabad city killing 15 people.
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens