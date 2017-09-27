Today in History January 5

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1477
|Swiss troops defeat the forces under Charles the Bold of Burgundy at the Battle of Nancy.
|1815
|Federalists from all over New England, angered over the War of 1812, draw up the Hartford Convention, demanding several important changes in the U.S. Constitution.
|1861
|The merchant vessel Star of the West sets sail from New York to Fort Sumter, in response to rebel attack, carrying supplies and 250 troops.
|1904
|American Marines arrive in Seoul, Korea, to guard the U.S. legation there.
|1914
|Henry Ford astounds the world as he announces that he will pay a minimum wage of $5 a day and will share with employees $10 million in the previous year's profits.
|1917
|Bulgarian and German troops occupy the Port of Braila.
|1919
|British ships shell the Bolshevik headquarters in Riga.
|1920
|GOP women demand equal representation at the Republican National Convention in June.
|1921
|Wagner's "Die Walkyrie" opens in Paris. This is the first German opera performed in Paris since the beginning of World War I.
|1923
|The U.S. Senate debates the benefits of Peyote for the American Indian.
|1925
|Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming is sworn in as the first woman governor in the United States.
|1936
|Daggha Bur, Ethiopia, is bombed by the Italians.
|1942
|U.S. and Filipino troops complete their withdrawal to a new defensive line along the base of the Bataan peninsula.
|1947
|Great Britain nationalizes its coal mines.
|1951
|Inchon, South Korea, the site of General Douglas MacArthur's amphibious flanking maneuver, is abandoned by United Nations force to the advancing Chinese Army.
|1952
|Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrives in Washington to confer with President Harry S. Truman.
|1968
|U.S. forces in Vietnam launch Operation Niagara I to locate enemy units around the Marine base at Khe Sanh.
|1969
|President Richard M. Nixon appoints Henry Cabot Lodge as negotiator at the Paris Peace Talks.
|1971
|President Richard M. Nixon names Robert Dole as chairman of the Republican National Party.
|1982
|A Federal judge voids a state law requiring balanced classroom treatment of evolution and creationism.
|1991
|The South Ossetia War (1991-92) begins as Georgian forces enter Tskhinvali, capital of South Ossetia, Georgia.
|2005
|Eris, largest known dwarf planet in the Solar System is discovered in images taken Oct. 21, 2003, at Palomar Observatory.
