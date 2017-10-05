Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange started Friday up 0.58 percent to open at 116,159.12 points.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 667.93 points while the banking and holding sectors increased by 0.79 and 0.29 percent, respectively.

All sector indices were up in Friday's opening with the transportation sector index being the best performer, rising 0.91 percent.

On Thursday, the benchmark stock index went down 0.48 percent to close at 115,491.19 points.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 3.7550 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Friday, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3.7680.

The euro-lira rate was also down to 4.5330 from Thursday's close of 4.5500.

The price of Brent oil rose to $68.02 per barrel on Friday morning, compared with $67.70 at the previous close.