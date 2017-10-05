Borsa Istanbul up at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 667.93 points while the banking and holding sectors increased by 0.79 and 0.29 percent, respectively.
All sector indices were up in Friday's opening with the transportation sector index being the best performer, rising 0.91 percent.
On Thursday, the benchmark stock index went down 0.48 percent to close at 115,491.19 points.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 3.7550 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Friday, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 3.7680.
The euro-lira rate was also down to 4.5330 from Thursday's close of 4.5500.
The price of Brent oil rose to $68.02 per barrel on Friday morning, compared with $67.70 at the previous close.
BIST 100 slightly up 0.01 percent; currency exchange rates rise
US dollar/Turkish lira rate rises to 3.76; euro/ lira rate stands at 4.53
Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade
A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54
Nuclear agreement includes construction of nuclear power plants, mining of uranium
Consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year this month, according to figures from federal statistics authority Destatis, faster than the 1.5-percent growth predicted by analysts.
Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey
Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday
BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55
BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52