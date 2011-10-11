Worldbulletin News

20:35, 05 January 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 11:48, 05 January 2018 Friday

Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Sales drop by 2.8 percent, according to industry body

World Bulletin / News Desk

Auto sales in Turkey fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in 2017, according to an association of automotive manufacturers on Friday.  

Overall auto sales, including light trucks, decreased to 956,194 last year, down from an all-time-high level of 983,720 in 2016, Automotive Manufacturers Association said. 

The number of cars sold dropped to 722,759 in 2017, marking a 4.52 percent decline over 2016, it said. 

The light truck sales rose by almost 3 percent year-on-year to stand at 233,435 during the same period.

 


Related Turkey automotive
