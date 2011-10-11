Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk

Auto sales in Turkey fell 2.8 percent year-on-year in 2017, according to an association of automotive manufacturers on Friday.

Overall auto sales, including light trucks, decreased to 956,194 last year, down from an all-time-high level of 983,720 in 2016, Automotive Manufacturers Association said.

The number of cars sold dropped to 722,759 in 2017, marking a 4.52 percent decline over 2016, it said.

The light truck sales rose by almost 3 percent year-on-year to stand at 233,435 during the same period.