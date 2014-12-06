Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

World Bulletin / News Desk
All three deaths occurred in North Carolina from the “bomb cyclone” of snow and wind, including two men who died Wednesday night when their pickup truck slid off a bridge and landed upside down in a creek, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday at a press conference.
"Driving conditions will remain hazardous over the coming days, with black ice an ongoing concern through the weekend,” Cooper said, adding the storm has caused hundreds of auto accidents.
In addition, a total of 3,043 flights, both international and domestic, have been cancelled or delayed for hours, according to airline tracking firm FlightAware.
Most of the cancellations were in New Jersey, Boston and New York, which are seeing snowfall rates of up to 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) an hour and wind gusts up to 80 miles (128 kilometers) per hour.
The New York City Department of Education said public schools would be closed Thursday and most likely Friday due to the severe weather.
The storm also slammed the U.S. Southeast, dumping snow on Florida’s capital, Tallahassee, for the first time in decades.
The governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia declared states of emergency, warning residents to be aware of icy roads and freezing temperatures.
Public works crews worked to clear snow-covered roads with snow plows and trucks loaded with road salt in the Northeast and Southeast.
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged
The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens