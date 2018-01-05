13 dead in Indonesia's second fatal boat accident in a week

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 13 people died after a passenger boat capsized off the Indonesian island of Sumatra, two days after another ferry accident in the archipelago killed at least nine, police said Friday.
He said the police were still searching for the captain, who reportedly survived but went missing.
"His assistant has been detained for questioning to find out, for example, whether or not the boat was seaworthy or there was negligence by the crew," Siregar said.
Bodies were found along the riverbank, with one discovered by locals an hour's walk from the accident site.
It was the latest deadly maritime accident in the vast Indonesian archipelago, which relies heavily on boats to ferry people around its 17,000 islands, but has a patchy safety record.
On New Year's Day, at least nine people died after a passenger boat capsized when traveling from the city of Tarakan to Tanjung Selor on Borneo island.
Last July, eight people drowned in a boat accident on the same route.
On New Year's Day in 2016, at least 23 people died when a tourist boat from Jakarta burst into flames.
It was carrying about 250 local holidaymakers to celebrate the New Year on Tidung island near Jakarta.
