Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish customs officers in northwestern Balikesir province have seized 298 grams of cocaine found in a cargo package, the provincial Governor’s Office said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the package, which arrived from the Netherlands, was opened by western Bursa's Customs Enforcement after learning that the sender is anonymous.

It said that the receiver, who lives in Edremit district, had gone to the U.S. on Dec. 28, 2017.

The efforts are being made to capture the suspect, the statement concluded.