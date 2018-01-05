Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:48, 05 January 2018 Friday
Turkey
14:02, 05 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Tunisian footballer says he is ‘lucky’ to be in Turkey
Tunisian footballer says he is ‘lucky’ to be in Turkey

Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US

World Bulletin / News Desk

Syam Habib Ben Youssef, a Tunisian footballer who plays for Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa, said he regards himself lucky to live in Turkey.
 
The Kasimpasa's defender said that he is happy to be in Turkey as things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack in the U.S.
Youssef was born in 1989 in Marseille, the port city in south France.
 
City of Marseille has an estimated population of 850,726 people and is known for hosting immigrants mostly from North African countries such as Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco.
 
Youssef -- a son of an immigrant family - said sometimes immigrants in France have to face troubles.
 
"I can't say we always have great difficulties but sometimes there are prejudices against immigrants and especially Muslims. After the Sept. 11 attacks, things went a bit tougher for us in France", the footballer remarked.
 
Youssef added that Turkish flag looks quite similar to Tunisian flag and that it is a “beautiful coincidence” for him.
 
"Turkey's atmosphere is very beautiful. At Kasimpasa, I found a warm family environment and you can't find this atmosphere in every club. Istanbul is a very beautiful city and I am not far from my country. So everything is excellent and I am lucky to be in Turkey," the Tunisian international said.
Youssef’s contract at the club will expire in June 2020.
 
He added that there are many talented football players in Turkey. However Youssef said he is a fan of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun. 
 
Tosun, 26, had joined Besiktas from another Turkish club Gaziantepspor in July 2014 on free transfer and scored 64 goals in 142 matches for the Istanbul side in three and a half seasons.
 
German-born Turkish forward Tosun drew attention of European clubs for his individual performance in this season's UEFA Champions League group stage. He managed to score 4 goals in 6 Champions League matches.
 
In addition, Tosun's 25-meter strike against Portuguese side Porto in the UEFA Champions League won 'Goal of the Group Stage' on Dec. 18.
 
During his Besiktas career, Turkish international won two back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017.


Related Turkey Tunisia Habib Ben Youssef
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Foreign Ministry conveys condolences to 'people and Government of Nigeria'
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit

Erdogan and Macron to discuss cooperation in economy, trade, defense, counterterrorism
Tunisian footballer says he is lucky to be in Turkey
Tunisian footballer says he is ‘lucky’ to be in Turkey

Kasimpasa defender says things went tough in France for immigrants after Sept. 11 terrorist attack in US
Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package
Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package

Around 300 grams of cocaine found in cargo package, which arrived from Netherlands
US should reconsider sense of justice Erdogan says
US should reconsider sense of justice, Erdogan says

Turkish President strongly criticizes recent US court decision in Turkish banker case
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations

Professor Sedat Aybar says Turkey’s Africa policies are more realistic now as opposed to ‘romantic approaches’ of past
Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties
Erdogan says France visit to improve bilateral ties

Turkish president says both countries have important steps to take politically, strategically and economically
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges
Turkish opposition MP convicted on terror charges

Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) MP Idris Baluken has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison on terror-related charges
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM

Recep Akdag says Turkey is end point for drug trafficking
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017
108 criminals extradited to Turkey in 2017

Turkish police coordinates with foreign interlocutors for extraditions from 32 countries
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker
Turkey slams US court ruling on Turkish banker

US court decision on Hakan Atilla case is 'unjust and unfortunate', Turkish Foreign Ministry says
Turkey Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects
Turkey: Arrest warrants issued for FETO suspects

Prosecutor tells police to round up 70 Fetullah Terrorist Organization suspects, majority of them military personnel
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations
Turkish police arrest 42 in anti-narcotics operations

Searches carried out in different provinces across Turkey
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct
Migrant deaths in Aegean Sea plummet 85 pct

Turkish Coast Guard held 21,937 out of 28,907 people who attempted to cross to Greece in 2017
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK
Turkey's foreign minister reiterates fight against PKK

Mevlut Cavusoglu rejects local media reports on interview with German news agency
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea
55 irregular migrants held on ship in Aegean Sea

Syrians, Angolans, Senegalese, Congolese, Somalis and Gambian among the irregular migrants attempting to cross Greek island

News

Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria
Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

Turkey’s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers
Turkey s Kartepe welcomes thousands of skiers

Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package
Turkey seizes cocaine found in cargo package

Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations
Erdogan's Africa visits a positive phase in relations

Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017
Turkey's automotive sales down in 2017

Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe: Deputy PM
Drug seized in Turkey more than whole Europe Deputy PM

UAE, Tunisia continue flights, end row over women
UAE Tunisia continue flights end row over women

Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government
Turkey supports Tunisia's legitimate government

Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory
Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory

Tunisian PM rejects resignations
Tunisian PM rejects resignations






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 