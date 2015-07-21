Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:35, 05 January 2018 Friday
Europe
15:27, 05 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail
Former Georgian president sentenced to 3 years in jail

Mikheil Saakashvili found guilty of abusing his powers in murder case of banker in 2006

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Tbilisi court on Friday sentenced former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia to three years in prison for abusing his powers in a murder case of a banker in 2006.

Saakashvili, who was accused of abusing his powers when he was the president in 2004-2013, by trying to cover up the evidence pertaining to the murder of Georgian banker Sandro Girgvliani.

Girgvliani, 28, who headed the foreign departments of United Georgian Bank, was found dead on Jan. 28 in 2006 on the outskirts of the capital Tbilisi, after he was seen arguing in a bar with the high-ranking officials of the interior ministry.

Saakashvili issued pardons for four people, who were convicted of the murder and they were released in 2009 after three years imprisonment.

After serving as president of Georgia for 10 years, Saakashvili was appointed as the governor of Ukraine's southern Odessa region by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in 2015 but he resigned the following year.

He became an outspoken critic of the Ukrainian president and accused him of carrying out corruption.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship while in the U.S. earlier this year, rendering him stateless, but in September he crossed into Ukraine from Poland with the help of his supporters.

His Georgian citizenship was revoked when he got Ukrainian nationality in 2015.

In 2014, former Georgian Prime Minister Vano Merabishvili was also sentenced to three years for abusing his powers.



Related Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

15 others also wounded in attack, says security official
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official
Turkey condemns killing of Iraqi Turkmen official

Foreign Ministry calls on local authorities to take 'necessary measures' for safety and peace of citizens

News

Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention
Ex-Georgian president avoids pre-trial detention

Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev
Former Georgia President Saakashvili detained in Kiev

Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'
Georgian region hails Turkey as 'strategic partner'

EU appoints new envoy on Georgia crisis, Karabakh
EU appoints new envoy on Georgia crisis Karabakh

Georgia elects football star Kaladze mayor of capital
Georgia elects football star Kaladze mayor of capital

Ministers gather in Georgia for defense talks
Ministers gather in Georgia for defense talks

Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against government
Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against government

Georgia strips Saakashvili citizenship
Georgia strips Saakashvili citizenship

'Putin obsessed with testing NATO in Ukraine conflict'
Putin obsessed with testing NATO in Ukraine conflict'

Georgia's ex-president to be governor of Odessa
Georgia's ex-president to be governor of Odessa

Georgians protest Russia-Abkhazia joint military forces
Georgians protest Russia-Abkhazia joint military forces






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 