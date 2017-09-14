Turkey condemns suicide attack in Nigeria

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber blew up himself at a mosque in Gamboru-Ngala, a commercial town on the Nigeria-Cameroon border, during morning prayers.
"We are saddened by the suicide bomb attack perpetrated in a mosque in Gamboru Gala in north-eastern Nigeria, claiming many lives and leaving several people injured," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry wished a "speedy recovery to the wounded" and also offered "condolences to the people and Government of Nigeria."
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but residents say the attack bears semblance to previous bombings by Boko Haram.
Gamboru-Ngala, located some 185 kilometers (114.95 miles) from Maiduguri, the capital of northeastern Borno State, was once captured by Boko Haram in Oct. 2014 and liberated in April 2015 by Nigerian troops backed by the Chadian forces.
