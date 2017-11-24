Zimbabwe's new president meets opposition leader

World Bulletin / News Desk

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa paid a surprise visit to the ailing opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday.

The closed-door meeting took place at Tsvangirai's residence in the capital Harare.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by one of his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga, the former army chief, who led the coup last November which led to the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Mnangagwa said: "He is recuperating very well and says he will soon be going back for another medical check-up to South Africa.”

When asked about the prospect of a unity government with the opposition leader, he said: "We are a democratic country and people can lobby for anything. Currently, there is no need.”

Tsvangirai’s deputy president, Nelson Chamisa welcomed the visit.

“There is life beyond politics. The new politics has to be the politics of love," he said.

In December last year, rumors were rife that Mnangagwa wanted to form a unity government with the MDC. Tsvangirai is a key figure in the opposition to Mugabe.